Metro woman asking for help to find priceless, irreplaceable photos stolen from her car

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro woman says priceless photos were stolen from her vehicle this weekend. Now, the community is getting involved to bring her family mementos back home.

Meghan Gibson said her car was broken into outside of her home Friday night. The thief stole her wallet and the car radio, but the most important item stolen from her vehicle can't be replaced.

It's a photo of her mother, and one of only a few images that capture her mother before she died of cancer in 2014.

"When I noticed the pictures were gone, I was really upset," Gibson said. "My daughter did not get to meet my mom, so I would show that picture to her a lot."

The thief also stole important photos of her four children starting school.

"All of my kids' school pictures from kindergarten up and my youngest daughters sonogram pictures that I showed my mother when I first found out what she was," Gibson said.

Since posting about the missing images on Facebook, many people have shared her story. Gibson has received a lot of feedback and possible leads but still doesn't have her family photos back.

She filed a police report about the vehicle break-in. She asks anyone with information about the break-in or the missing pictures to call police.