Missouri woman charged after allegedly trying to sneak drugs hidden in Bible into county jail

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — A Nevada, Missouri, woman is facing charges after she allegedly tried to sneak a Bible filled with drugs into a county jail.

Ashley Despain has been charged with delivery or possession of a controlled substance in a jail, a Class D felony. According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Despain allegedly went to the county jail, asking to give a Bible to an inmate.

When jail officials inspected it, the found marijuana and methamphetamine hidden inside the book’s binding.

Sheriff Jason Mosher said smuggling drugs in a Bible is a first for the county jail.

“If you show up at the Sheriff’s Office with drugs, you shouldn’t be surprised when you get arrested,” Mosher said.

Despain is now being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $5,000 bond.