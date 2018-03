KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a body was found inside a home on Wednesday morning.

Officers met with KCFD personnel on an ambulance call near 46th and N. Kenwood Avenue around 9:15 a.m. At the scene, police found a female victim inside a residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police are handling it as a death investigation.

FOX4 will update this story as information becomes available.