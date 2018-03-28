× Royals’ Salvador Perez out 4-6 weeks after slipping and tearing MCL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals catcher Salvador Perez will be out 4-6 weeks after he tore his MCL, Ned Yost announced Wednesday.

Yost said Perez suffered a grade 2 tear of his MCL, a ligament in the knee, after he slipped on a step Tuesday night while lifting his suitcase.

The news comes less than 24 hours before the Royals Opening Day versus the Chicago White Sox. With the starting catcher out, Drew Butera will be behind home plate for the Royals on Thursday.