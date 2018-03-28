Starbucks tests asking customers for an email address when they use in-store WiFi

SEATTLE, Wash. – Using Starbucks’ WiFi will still be free, but there may be a few extra hoops to jump through before gaining access.

Since 2010, Starbucks has asked that customers only their accept terms and conditions to gain access to free internet, GeekWire reports. Now, the Seattle-based coffee giant is testing a new process that will require customers first provide their email address.

They believe that providing an email address will make the login process easier for repeat consumers by automating how they connect to the WiFi network when visiting any U.S. company-operated store.

“Once opting in for automated login, customers can expect to receive periodical email newsletters and offers from Starbucks – about 1 per week – sharing information about our stores, products and programs to enrich their Starbucks Experience,” a Starbucks spokesperson said.

Still, the move raises a risk of alienating customers who are concerned with their personal privacy.