× 52-year-old Sugar Creek woman killed in crash in Cass County

SUGAR CREEK, Mo. — A Sugar Creek woman is dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cass County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s online crash report it happened Mo-Route 58 at Route CC around 1 p.m.

Maria Bachtel, 52, died at the scene.

Investigators determined that a Dodge Ram pickup truck struck Bachtel’s Mazda Protege on the driver’s side as she ran a stop sign. The impact pushed Bachtel’s vehicle into a utility pole and Bachtel was ejected. She was not wearing a seat belt.

There were two people in the pickup truck at the time of the crash. The driver sustained minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene. A female passenger was taken to Center Point Medical Center for minor injuries. They were both wearing seat belts.