Another suspect charged in ‘She’s A Pistol’ gun store shooting sentenced to life in prison

OLATHE, Kan. — One of the defendants in the fatal shooting of a Shawnee gun store owner was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

Nicquan Midgyett is one of five men charged in the January 2015 death of Jon Beiker at She’s A Pistol gun store. Bieker and his wife, Becky Bieker, co-owned the now-closed store at 6487 Quivira Road.

On Thursday, a Johnson County judge sentenced Midgyett to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years, plus an additional 48 months.

Four other men have also been charged in the case. DeAnthony Wiley pleaded guilty in February to first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and aggravated battery. Wiley’s sentencing is scheduled for April.

Hakeem Malik also pleaded guilty. Londro Patterson was found guilty by a jury in trial. Both were also sentenced to life in prison with a chance of parole after 25 years.

According to previous court testimony, the men entered the Shawnee gun store and confronted Becky Bieker, attempting to rob her.

Jon Bieker came from the back room firing shots, hitting three of the men. The shootout ended with Jon Bieker dead.