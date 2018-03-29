KCFD paramedic arrested, indicted for allegedly stealing drugs from ambulance supplies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Federal Grand Jury indicted a member of the Kansas City, Mo., Fire Department Thursday on drug charges.

The indictment accuses 36-year-old Michael Fostich, a KCFD paramedic at Station 18,of stealing fentanyl and morphine from ambulances and replacing fentanyl with another substance.

Fostich, who was employed as a paramedic from August 2014 to Dec. 11, 2016 was arrested Thursday morning and is scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday afternoon.

Fostich faces one count obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and one count of tampering with consumer product.

The indictment alleges that Fostich is responsible for the use, administration or wasting of 806 doses of fentanyl, which accounted for approximately 39 percent of all of the KCFD’s total reported use, administration and wasting of Fentanyl from Jan. 1, 2016 through Dec. 11, 2016. During that same time period, Fostich reported he was responsible for the use, administration or wasting of 636 doses of morphine, court documents say. This accounted for 63 percent of all the KCFD’s total reported use, administration or wasting.

The indictment also says at one point Fostich removed fentanyl from the vials and replaced it with another solution. He then placed the vial back into its box and resealed it before putting it back in the safe on the ambulance, court documents say.

Sources tell FOX4 that members of Local 42 negotiated with former KCFD Chief Paul Berardi, who was the chief at the time, to have Fostich placed on modified duty to mitigate red flags that a paid leave would have raised during an investigation.

FOX4 has requested information on Fostich’s status with KCFD twice under the Missouri Sunshine Law, but our requests have been ignored.

Berardi retired from his role as fire chief in September. He had been with the department for more than 30 years. He was appointed fire chief in 2013, after serving in an interim role when former Chief Richard Smokey Dyer retired.