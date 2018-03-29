KC man accused of having marijuana mailed from Colorado to the metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Northland gym manager is now facing charges after he allegedly had marijuana shipped from Colorado to the metro.

“It was an uncomfortable feeling being there knowing that he was arrested for something like that,” a former coworker who didn't want to be identified told FOX4.

The woman said she used to work at a Northland gym with James Brondell. Prosecutors have charged Brondell with possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, on the morning of Feb. 16, Kansas City Police were sorting through mail at a FedEx facility near Universal and Front Street when a cardboard box, shipped from Aurora, Colorado, caught the eye of a curious detective. The detective became suspicious because police say Aurora is a well-known hotbed for drug use.

Police said their drug-sniffing canine, Zina, sniffed out the “paper bag that was taped with clear tape.” An officer then cut the tape from the bag and found two bundles of marijuana, which police say weighed about a pound.

Detectives said later that afternoon they talked to one of Brondell's former co-workers who confessed that “he was receiving marijuana from Brondell.”

Detectives went to the Northland gym where Brondell works and arrested him.

“Like the day after he got out of jail, he was right back at work," the former gym employee said. "Everyone at work knew, and since then he’s had to hire an entirely new staff."

The woman is outraged because Brondell is still working at the gym.

“That was one of the reasons why I quit last week," she said. "I just felt uncomfortable because of the accusations. I don’t think he should be working at the club."

On Thursday, FOX4's Robert Townsend went to the gym and asked Brondell about the allegations.

“It was a personal matter,” Brondell said. He added that he had no further comment. Brondell did say he had worked at the gym for two years.

Brondell was released from jail after posting bond. He is scheduled to go to court on April 10.