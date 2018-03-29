FOX4 Forecast: No Royal blue skies for Opening Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is going to stay chilly this afternoon with wind chills in the 40s by the time first pitch happens. After today we've got more cold and cloudy days ahead.

Will the sunshine ever come back?! Find out in the updated weather video above.

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month