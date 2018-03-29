New second polar bear coming to Kansas City Zoo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Berlin will soon be getting a new friend at the Kansas City Zoo.

The zoo is welcoming a second polar bear named Bam Bam to Kansas City next month. The 30-year-old female bear comes from the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha, Nebraska.

The zoo said in a news release that Bam Bam loves to play with plastic barrels at her current home, and she’s very smart and inquisitive.

Bam Bam is joining 28-year-old Berlin at the Kansas City Zoo’s Polar Bear Passage, which can accommodate up to three bears.

She’ll arrive in April, but she’ll spend about a month behind the scenes to get used to her new home. Then the zoo said it plans to introduce the two polar bears to each other slowly to see how they get along and share space.

Bam Bam should be out greeting KC Zoo guests by this summer.