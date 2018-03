OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police in Overland Park are asking for help locating the parents or guardians of two young children found wandering early Thursday morning.

Police shared the following images of the two children.

They found the two, approximately three to four years old, wandering near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Santa Fe Street.

Anyone with information about the children or their family is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at (913) 895-6300.