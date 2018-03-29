Police working to improve security at crime-ridden Independence apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Independence police are working with the Hawthorne Place Apartments to help curb crime in the neighborhood.

Nearly 2,000 people live in the Hawthorne Place Apartments, located off East Dover Lane. Officer Luis Virgil said the Independence Police Department has held numerous community meetings to gather feedback.

"We came to find out that a lot of what was happening out there wasn’t because of the people that live there. It was either people coming through or people visiting," Virgil said.

Now, two extra off-duty officers are being assigned to the apartment complex.

"Just seeing officers there more often, it brings a sense of reassurance that the police are either right there or close by," Virgil said.

Other safety improvements include better lighting and a four-way stop sign to help control traffic through the neighborhood. Security cameras will also be installed during the next several months.

Brandi Cartee moved to the complex nearly a year ago. She witnessed a stabbing less than a month after moving in.

"I noticed it is starting to be a little safer than it was when I moved here because there are more cops watching out for people," Cartee said.

FOX4 has covered three homicides at Hawthorne Place Apartments since late 2016.