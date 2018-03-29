Second suspect found guilty in 2016 KCK murder of 29-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Wyandotte County jury found a 20-year-old man guilty Thursday in a 2016 KCK murder, officials say.

Efrain Gonzalez was found guilty of first-degree murder Thursday in the death of 29-year-old Louis Scherzer, who was shot and killed outside a KCK bar near 7th Street and Central Avenue in November 2016.

The shooting happened in an alley behind Chicago’s bar. Scherzer was caught in the wrong place at the wrong time when he happened to walk out of the bar and toward his suspected killer. Scherzer was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Gonzalez is one of two men that was charged in the murder. Filiberto Espinoza was also found guilty of first-degree murder in 2017 and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Gonzalez’s sentencing is scheduled for May 4.