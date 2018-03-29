Shawnee Walmart is first in KC to welcome new tower that makes for faster deliveries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- With more shoppers going online to buy, Walmart Thursday rolled out new technology in the metro area to make it quicker and easier for customers to pick up their orders.

Speed is becoming a deciding factor for internet sales.

To go head-to-head with Amazon Prime and its two-day delivery, or in some cases same day delivery, Walmart is installing advanced machinery at 100 stores to speed up deliveries and save customers time when they pick up orders.

The 16-foot tall pick-up tower stores 300 online orders and it's right at the front of the store. Some have compared it to a high-tech vending machine. Simply scan the order barcode off of your smartphone and within about 15 seconds, a box containing your order is in your hands.

It's the first in the Kansas City area to get this retail innovation.

"We are all pulled in so many different directions," said Ann Smith-Tate, a shopper from Shawnee. "Our jobs, our family responsibilities, not to mention soccer practice, swim meets all of those other things we’ve got to do. To have this where you can take a few minutes put in the necessities you need and run in and get them."

Walmart declined to say how much each pick-up tower costs, but along with lockers nearby, the pickup point is capable of holding and delivering millions of products that the nation's largest retailer sells online.

Walmart's online sales grew by 23 percent in the fourth quarter of last year. The company says it's investing $11 billion over a two-year period on modernizations including pickup towers, online grocery pickup and scan and go.