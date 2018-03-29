Some restaurants at KCI airport closed after bed bugs discovered

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three restaurants in KCI’s Terminal B have been closed Thursday after bed bugs were found.

According to Kathleen Hefner with KCI, bed bugs were discovered on a chair in the seating area in the upstairs dining area at Terminal B.

Officials have closed down all the restaurants in that area — Burger King, California Pizza Kitchen and Starbucks — while they clean and inspect.

Hefner said this is not a food issue and they’re hoping to have everything open by Friday.