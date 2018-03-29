The cast of “God’s Not Dead” talk about the power of faith based movies and their KC connection

David A.R. White and John Corbett star in “God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness.” A pastor responds to the unimaginable tragedy of having his church, located on the grounds of a university, burned down. White and Corbett talk to FOX4’s Shawn Edwards about the healing power of faith based movies and their connection to Kansas City.