David A.R. White and John Corbett star in “God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness.” A pastor responds to the unimaginable tragedy of having his church, located on the grounds of a university, burned down. White and Corbett talk to FOX4’s Shawn Edwards about the healing power of faith based movies and their connection to Kansas City.
The cast of “God’s Not Dead” talk about the power of faith based movies and their KC connection
-
Michael B. Jordan receives rave reviews for playing the villain in “Black Panther”
-
Alicia Vikander brings a new look and vibe as Lara Croft in the reboot of Tomb Raider
-
Jason Bateman breaks down the science of being funny
-
Academy Award winner Natalie Portman says “Annihilation” challenges her like no other movie she has ever made
-
Is “Black Panther” worth the hype? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!
-
-
Scott Eastwood finds his own path in “Pacific Rim: Uprising”
-
Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence plays a Russian spy in “Red Sparrow”
-
“A Wrinkle in Time” provides Chris Pine and Gugu Mbatha-Raw magical inspiration
-
After years in development “Black Panther” finally comes to life
-
The cast of “Game Night” talk about the games they hate playing
-
-
Springfield, Mo., native Cailee Spaeny makes a big splash in “Pacific Rim: Uprising”
-
Man turns himself in to police in connection to homicide near 58th and Forest
-
The Bellas are back and heading to Paris for Pitch Perfect 3