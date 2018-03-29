Your guide to Opening Day at The K 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first pitch of the Kansas City Royals’ home opener is at 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Danny Duffy will get the start on the mound for the Royals as they take on the Chicago White Sox.

Tickets for the game are still available here.

Promo

The first 40,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2018 season magnetic schedule.

Parking

If you want to get the party started early, the parking lots open for tailgaters at 9 a.m.

Parking this season is $15 for cars and goes up to $25 for an RV. Parking must be paid for with cash only.

Frequently asked questions about parking

Pregame show

Stadium gates open at 1 p.m., and the pregame show starts at 2 p.m. The Royals will celebrate the Club’s 50 Seasons of baseball with many great elements, including participation by Ryan Lefebvre and Denny Matthews, on-field ceremonies honoring Royals alumni, ownership family members, a special In Memoriam video and a celebration of the two World Series Championships.

Alumni Scheduled to Appear: George Brett, Bo Jackson, Bret Saberhagen and many others

George Brett, Bo Jackson, Bret Saberhagen and many others Buck O’Neil Legacy Seat Honoree: Shannon Manning will be recognized in the Buck O’Neil Legacy Seat both pregame and in-game. Mr. Manning, then a member of the graphic design team at Hallmark, came up with the first artwork that led to the original trademarked Royals logo. His iconic “KC” and “R” on a shield topped with a crown have stood the test of time. The Royals logo has undergone few revisions over 50 years and is one of the most recognized in Major League Baseball.

Shannon Manning will be recognized in the Buck O’Neil Legacy Seat both pregame and in-game. Mr. Manning, then a member of the graphic design team at Hallmark, came up with the first artwork that led to the original trademarked Royals logo. His iconic “KC” and “R” on a shield topped with a crown have stood the test of time. The Royals logo has undergone few revisions over 50 years and is one of the most recognized in Major League Baseball. Presentation of Colors: Whiteman Air Force Base will present the colors prior to the National Anthem.

Whiteman Air Force Base will present the colors prior to the National Anthem. National Anthem: Local jazz saxophonist Bobby Watson will perform the National Anthem. His illustrious career took off four decades ago as a member of Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers. “This is a real thrill for me,” said Watson, who since 2000 has served as Director of Jazz Studies at UMKC’s esteemed Conservatory of Music and Dance. “I was born in Lawrence and grew up in the area. I couldn’t be happier the Royals invited me to play the National Anthem.”

Local jazz saxophonist Bobby Watson will perform the National Anthem. His illustrious career took off four decades ago as a member of Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers. “This is a real thrill for me,” said Watson, who since 2000 has served as Director of Jazz Studies at UMKC’s esteemed Conservatory of Music and Dance. “I was born in Lawrence and grew up in the area. I couldn’t be happier the Royals invited me to play the National Anthem.” Flyover : At the conclusion of the National Anthem, two Navy F-18 squadrons from Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia will fly over Kauffman Stadium.

: At the conclusion of the National Anthem, two Navy F-18 squadrons from Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia will fly over Kauffman Stadium. Ceremonial First Pitch: Current Royals owner David Glass will throw the Ceremonial First Pitch. Mr. Glass is entering his 19 th season as Owner and Chief Executive Officer of the Royals.

Current Royals owner David Glass will throw the Ceremonial First Pitch. Mr. Glass is entering his 19 season as Owner and Chief Executive Officer of the Royals. First Pitch Ball Delivery: Julia Irene Kauffman, daughter of Ewing and Muriel Kauffman and current member of the Royals Board of Directors, will deliver the first pitch ball to the mound. She is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Muriel McBrien Kauffman Foundation and Chairman of the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

Julia Irene Kauffman, daughter of Ewing and Muriel Kauffman and current member of the Royals Board of Directors, will deliver the first pitch ball to the mound. She is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Muriel McBrien Kauffman Foundation and Chairman of the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. Rawlings Gold Glove Presentation: Royals outfielder Alex Gordon will receive the 2017 Rawlings Gold Glove for American League leftfielder. Announced following last season, this is his fifth AL Rawlings Gold Glove.

Weather

If you’re still trying to plan what to wear and what to pack for the game, check out the forecast. It’s going to be a chilly one. Click the image above for Meteorologist Karli Ritter’s full forecast for the pregame festivities and the game.

What you can & cannot bring into the stadium

You can bring unopened water bottles into The K and even some snacks. Click here for the full list of what you can and cannot bring into the stadium.

The Royals grounds crews has been hard at work during the off season to ensure the field is ready for the club’s 50th season.

Meet the players

Eric Hosmer and Lorenzo Cain are gone, so the Royals had to restock with a number of new faces. Some faces though have been around for quite some time. Here’s who you can expect to see on the field this season:

Share your photos

If you’re headed out to Opening Day at The K, we’d love to see your photos. Share them below.