Jackpot fever runs high in metro as Mega Millions hits $521 million

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- All across the metro Friday night jackpot fever ran high.

Moms, dads, grandparents, retirees and more all had their eyes set on the whopping $521 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs.

“Man, I would pay bills, travel, help my family,” Gale Stroth said.

“I would buy a big ranch for my family,” Hugh Haynes said with a big chuckle.

For the fourth time in the drawing’s history, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to more than a half-billion dollars -- dollars that scores of shoppers at the Red X in Riverside dreamed about winning as they stood in lines, snatching up their tickets.

“I bought two quick picks when I first got to the store, and I think I’ll buy another one on on the way out,” Stroth said.

“I live in Kansas, but I like came over here to buy my ticket. All I need to win is one to win. We’ll see come tomorrow!” Haynes said.

Friday night's winning Mega Millions numbers are: 59, 46, 28, 11, 31 with the bonus ball 1.