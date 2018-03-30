FOX4 Forecast: Brighter & warmer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The sun will return today with highs in the upper 50s! Find out what the weekend looks like in the updated weather video above.

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month