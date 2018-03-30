MU Curators file lawsuit against more than 30 companies for ‘reckless’ work on UMKC student housing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 30 companies are being sued over work done on some student housing at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

The University of Missouri Curators have filed a lawsuit claiming the companies’ were reckless in their design and construction of the Oak Place Apartments.

The lawsuit accuses the companies of ignoring problems that led to leaks, pipe failures, mold issues and sagging floors in the apartment complex.

Earlier this month, UMKC forced more than 250 students out of the apartments because of the problems. The building is only nine years old, making the situation all the more confounding.

The curators’ suit names J.E. Dunn Construction, Gould Evans Associates, Place Properties, Place Collegiate Development, BGR Consulting Engineers, Bob D. Campbell and Co., FSC, Kruger Technologies, Niles Bolton Associates, Wold Construction Co., All State Mechanical, Advanced Plastering Systems, Hankins Services and Jayhawk Fire Sprinkler Co.

Additionally, 20 other unidentified contractors, consultants, engineers and inspection companies are also named in the suit.

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants committed gross negligence in the construction of Oak Place Apartments. The curators’ suit says the building was defective for the following reasons:

The wood shrinkage wasn’t properly addressed during construction and design.

The building wasn’t designed or constructed to prevent piping failures.

The building wasn’t designed or constructed to prevent exterior water from coming in through flashing, roof scuppers, stucco and other exterior surfaces.

The building wasn’t designed or constructed to prevent sagging floors.

The building wasn’t constructed in accordance with building codes and contract specifications.

A spokesperson for J.E. Dunn said the company is working with the university to understand the cause of the problems in the building.Other companies FOX4 reached out to did not initially respond to a request for comment.