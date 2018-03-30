Lena Waithe is having an incredible year. She became the first black woman to win an EMMY for comedy writing for Netflix’s “Master of None.” She created and is executive producer of Showtime’s critically acclaimed “The Chi.” Now the actress and LGBTQ advocate is starring in a Steven Spielberg movie. She talks to FOX4’s Shawn Edwards about working with the cinematic genius, learning about the virtual world and her favorite Steven Spielberg movie.
“Ready Player One’s” Lena Waithe redefines the term renaissance woman
