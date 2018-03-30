Thief steals $15,000 worth of equipment from Kansas City golf course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A rock and 60 seconds is all it took for one suspect to burglarize the Shoal Creek Golf Course and get away with $15,000 worth of equipment.

"They took a big rock, threw it at the glass door, and they went inside, checked the cash register, which was empty, and in a matter of seconds grabbed about six or seven golf bags that were full of clubs and were gone," said Doug Schroeder with the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department.

Schroeder said the incident happened around 1:40 a.m. Thursday, and cameras from inside the golf course shop captured the series of events.

"Nobody was in the building," Schroeder said. "They were in and out in a minute. The alarm system worked perfectly. Our cameras were operating, and you just can't expect the police to get there in a minute or 60 seconds."

Schroeder said the handful of bags the suspect got away with were filled with Titleist and Callaway clubs. Cleanup at the course is coming along, and golfers coming through the shop weren't as concerned with the wood plank covering the damage caused by the suspect as they were when they were told why it's there.

"That's crazy. I've heard of maybe people shoplifting, but I've never heard of anyone actually breaking into a golf course," said Al Baker, a metro golfer.

Baker said golf equipment is very expensive and can understand why someone would want to target a golf shop.

"I've heard of people getting $1,500 sets of clubs stolen out of the back of their truck before but -- It would make sense that people would break into a golf pro shop to find something of value like a $500 putter or something like that," Baker said.

Shoal Creek Golf Course is working to replace the equipment that was stolen and is hopeful Kansas City Police will have some luck finding the suspect.

"The police did say they think it was a '96 Olds Cutlass Station Wagon and there`s probably not a lot of those running around town. That`s kind of helpful," Schroeder said.

Anyone with information on the case should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.