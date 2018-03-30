Two new KCMO exposure locations reported after patient with measles treated at KU Hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Health officials released two new exposure locations Friday in Kansas City after a possible case of the measles was reported at KU Hospital.

The University of Kansas Hospital said Wednesday it is contacting employees and patients who might have been exposed to measles. The hospital said it treated an out-of-state patient who showed symptoms of the virus after traveling internationally.

On Wednesday, the metro hospital said people in certain parts of the hospital might have been exposed to the measles. Anyone who visited the following hospital areas during the corresponding times might have been exposed:

From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 23 in the emergency department

From 9 p.m. March 23 to 4 p.m. March 26 in first-floor Unit 15 (cystic fibrosis and medical telemetry)

From 9 p.m. March 23 to 4 p.m. March 26 in the hospital’s commons areas, such as the cafeteria, main lobby, atrium, coffee shop and gift shop

On Friday, Missouri health officials released two other locations where people might have been exposed to the virus.

March 19: Senor Tequila, located at 6502 N. Oak Trafficway in KCMO

March 22: CVS, located at 1914 Swift St. in North KC

Initial test results for the patient treated at KU Hospital were positive for the measles. Additional tests are still pending, Missouri health officials said.

The KU Hospital case is not connected to the outbreak in Johnson County linked to a day care. Eleven people have tested positive for the measles in Johnson County and one case each has been reported in Miami and Linn counties.

Several other exposure locations have been reported in connection to those 13 cases.

Below are the previously reported exposure locations:

Walgreens; 7500 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO; March 22 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Chick-fil-A; 12087 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe, KS; March 24 from 8:15 PM til close

Chuck E. Cheese’s; 15225 W. 134th Place, Olathe, KS; March 21, 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

AMC Dine-In Studio 28; 12075 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe, KS; March 9 from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM

from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM Aldi’s; 15290 W. 119th St., Olathe, KS 66062; on March 2 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Payless Discount Foods; 2101 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe, KS; on March 6 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM El Potro Mexican Café; 602 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS on March 7 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas Emergency Department; 5808 W. 110th St., Overland Park, KS on March 8 and March 10 in the morning

and in the morning Budget Coin Laundry; 798 E. Main St., Gardner, KS; on March 9 from 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

from 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM Olathe YMCA swimming pool and locker room; 21400 W. 153rd St., Olathe, KS; on March 10 from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM

from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM Bath and Body Works at Legends Outlets; 1803 Village W. Parkway, Kansas City, KS; on March 10 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Crazy 8 at Legends Outlets; 1843 Village W. Parkway, Kansas City, KS; on March 10 after 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

after 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Orange Leaf; 11524 W. 135th St., Overland Park, KS; on March 10 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

In a statement released earlier this month, Kansas health offiicals urged “people who are ill or exhibiting measles-like symptoms to stay at home unless they are seeking medical care. Before visiting a healthcare provider, call ahead so that the provider can take measures to protect other patients and staff.”

Previous coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video