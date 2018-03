Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When you're live on TV, anything can happen--that includes major wipeouts.

FOX4 sent reporter Matt Stewart to try out Go Ape Zip Lining in Swope Park, and things didn't go as planned.

Matt sent the photographer down the course first, and everything was fine. Matt somehow found himself in a spinning mess that landed him on the ground.

