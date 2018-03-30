With chance of snow in Easter forecast, metro churches and event organizers keep eye to the sky

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Snow is in the forecast this weekend, and it could come down as many people head to church services and Easter egg hunts.

Many religious leaders said their pews and parking lots are always full on Easter Sunday. Despite the forecast, many services will go on as planed, just with modifications.

“Easter Sunday we have three services. We have a 6:45 service that is before sunrise, a 9 o’clock service and an 11 o’clock service,” said Stan Runnels, rector at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church & Day School in Kansas City.

Like many churches, St. Paul’s Episcopal plans to have its sunrise service outdoors, but the weather on Sunday looks a little dicey.

“I’ve heard rumors that we may even have snow, but if not snow at least cold temperatures,” Runnels said.

Snow is in fact in the forecast for Sunday, but at this church, that won’t change the services.

“Unless the mayor or some other governmental authority shuts the roads down, we promise the parishioners that the priest will be here to conduct liturgies as they are posted," Runnels said. "We trust our parishioners to use good judgement on whether or not they choose to get out."

Runnels said in the past bad weather on this religious holiday hasn’t stopped services, and it won’t in this case either.

“It’s just a normal Easter Sunday in the Midwest," he said. "You have no idea what you’re going to get."

Meanwhile, those planning other Easter activities around the city are keeping an eye on the weather as Sunday approaches.

“I’ve been following the forecast every couple of hours for several days, and it may or may not snow during our event, but it looks like it’s just going to be cold no matter what,” said Andrew Johnson, executive director for the Pilgrim Center.

Johnson is in charge of the Hyde Park Spring Frolic and Egg Hunt. He said with the weather in mind, there’s been a few modifications to this year’s event.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had to cancel the petting zoo and the pony rides and the face painting, but we’re still going to have the egg hunt and that will start at one o’clock,” Johnson said.

They’ve also moved pictures with the Easter bunny inside and are reminding guest via Facebook to bundle up.

“This is our 21st year doing this event, so for a lot of families in the neighborhood and in the city this has become a family tradition,” Johnson said.

The roads could be slick and also very busy on Sunday morning, so be careful and definitely plan a little extra time to get to those Easter activities.