× Police: four arrested in multi-state theft ring based in Northland

FERRELVIEW, Mo. — Platte County investigators say they have made three arrests in a theft ring that spans four states.

Joshua Thigpen, Raven Neece, and Korilynn Barnes allegedly stashed stolen electronics in a residence near Kansas City International Airport. The items were allegedly stolen from stores in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa – investigators say the suspects would disable the security devices before taking them. From there, investigators say the three would sell them on eBay.

Thigpen, Neece, and Barnes were arrested Wednesday in Holton, Kansas – about 90 minutes west of KCI Airport. Investigators say Neece and Thigpen had been recognized by store employees for two previous thefts, and were stopped by police shortly after leaving the store.