Saturday morning shooting leaves one dead near 27th & Indiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a shooting Saturday morning near a convenience store in KCMO.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of E. 30th Street on a report of a shooting. One victim was found and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police saw the suspect fleeing the area in a vehicle and a chase ensued. The suspect vehicle stopped near 27th and Indiana, where the suspect was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Police later said the victim has died, and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police said the incident began when someone in the parking lot of a convenience store exchanged gunfire with a passing vehicle. An employee was injured in the leg by either flying glass or shrapnel.

