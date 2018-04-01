Church honors choir member lost in Saturday house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Sharon Owens-Bradford died Saturday morning when her south Kansas City house caught fire. Investigators said the fire started in the front of her house on Cambridge Avenue. Sharon, they said, was in the kitchen.

Owens-Bradford was supposed to help her church make its Easter Sunday breakfast. Instead, they made it from the recipe she left behind.

As the song swells this Easter Sunday at Ward Chapel AME church on Prospect, "we're missing someone who we would normally be hearing, right now," said Pastor Virgil Glenn.

It is one voice quieter. "The choir singing behind me," said Glenn, "and Sharon Owens-Bradford is a valued member of our choir. And so I'm hearing everybody but her."

Glenn said Owens-Bradford was a mother, a retired bus driver, and devoted member of her church. In some ways, he said, it was fitting to talk about her death on Easter.

"Easter is about life, and Sharon knew how to live life," said Glenn. "And so when you talk to Sharon, she doesn't complain about this, or about that, she just lives life. And that's what Easter's all about, celebrating life."

Owens-Bradford was an integral part of both her church and of her quiet Cambridge avenue neighborhood in South Kansas City.

Eric Williams is one of those neighbors. "We would stand out in the street and talk, for hours at a time sometimes."

He lives across the street from Owens-Bradford. He saw the flames that charred the house, and caused her death.

"It would be okay if it was just a house burned down," Williams said, "but a life was lost, and she’s a dear friend to us."

And so, this Easter Sunday is bittersweet. The people who knew Owens Bradford both mourn and celebrate.

"Sharon would not want us to stop what we're supposed to be doing," said Glenn as his congregation sang behind him. "She wouldn't want us to stop praising God, she wouldn't want us to stop from the work of the church, so we're going to continue on."

The cause of this is still under investigation. Kansas City fire fighters say this is the fourth deadly fire they’ve responded to this year.