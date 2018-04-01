Crash involving semi closes three lanes of eastbound I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash involving a semi closed three lanes of Interstate 70 on Sunday, resulting in a major traffic backup.

The crash happened on eastbound I-70 past 40 Highway

The crash involved a semi and two other vehicles. Fortunately, there are reportedly no severe injuries.

MoDOT crews are also inspecting damage to a traffic barrier.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A said they responded to 303 calls for service, including 144 crashes with nine injuries. About 50 to 60 of those crashes were in the KC metro area.

Below freezing temperatures may cause roads to re-freeze and remain hazardous overnight.

Be sure to download FOX 4’s news and weather apps and sign up to get breaking news alerts: iPhone fox4kc weather app | Android fox4kc weather app | iPhone fox4kc news app| Android fox4kc news app