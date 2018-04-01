Easter snow and ice make dangerous road conditions across metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As snow, sleet, and freezing rain moves across the region, road conditions are slick. Police are working numerous accidents across the metro area.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted Sunday afternoon that officers are working 27 accidents.

“If your car is drivable (no injuries) exchange driver info & file report later,” Zeigler tweeted.

Overland Park police are also requesting that drivers not injured exchange info and file later.

Avoid driving if possible Sunday afternoon into the evening. You can go to KCScout to view the latest road conditions, accidents, and traffic.

