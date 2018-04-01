Family of man killed in Labor Day shooting still seeking answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every week, FOX4 highlights an unsolved homicide case in our community. It's part of a new partnership with Crimestoppers called Problem Solvers: Crime Files.

This week, FOX4's Megan Dillard spoke with the mother of Kendrick Anderson and the detective working his case.

Anderson was driving on 71 Highway on Labor Day of 2017 when someone fired into his car, killing him and wounding a passenger. It was two days before his 28th birthday. He leaves behind two daughters.

Now, his family and detectives are hoping that someone in Kendrick's circle of friends will come forward and share what they know.

If you have any information on this case, please call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. All tips are anonymous.