Questions without answers for family of 25-year-old man killed days before his birthday

Every week, FOX4 highlights an unsolved homicide case in our community. It's part of a new partnership with Crimestoppers called Problem Solvers: Crime Files.

This week, FOX4's Megan Dillard spoke with the family of Jacob Skowronski, who was found dead in his Kansas City apartment on Super Bowl Sunday.

Jacob's family is hoping that, by sharing his story someone will share information that can close the case.

If you have any information on this case, please call the TIPS hotline at 816-474- TIPS. All tips are anonymous.

