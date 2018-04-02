Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan to ‘lovingly’ separate after nearly 9 years of marriage

Channing Tatum and his wife, Jenna Dewan, announced Monday that they are separating after nearly nine years of marriage.

The couple released a joint statement on social media, saying they wanted to share the truth and avoid any “alternative facts.”

They said in part:

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

The couple added that there is nothing salacious behind the decision, “just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

According to TMZ, the last time Channing and Jenna Dewan appeared together in public was in November 2017.

The two met in 2006 while shooting “Step Up,” and were married three years later. They have a daughter, Everly, who they “will always be loving dedicated parents to,” they said in the statement.