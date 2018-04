× EB drivers should expect delays as MoDOT makes emergency repairs to Manchester Bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin making emergency repairs along eastbound I-70 at the Manchester Bridge Monday.

The right lanes of eastbound I-70 will be closed while crews make repairs to the bridge barrier. MoDOT says it was damaged Sunday night in a crash and requires crews to address it immediately.

Repairs are estimated to take a week.