Kansas City leaders gather to remember victim in 1882 lynching

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Not much is known about the life and times of Levi Harrington. But researchers and civic leaders are sure of this much: An angry mob lynched Harrington on a bridge in Kansas City on April 3, 1882, for a crime he did not commit.

“I don’t know that people know about this incident or the other 59 lynchings that happened in the state of Missouri,” said Kansas City Mayor Sly James at a solemn ceremony to remember Harrington on Monday night in the West Bottoms. “But it’s the type of thing that is part of history and deserves to be brought out into the light.”

Representatives from the NAACP and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference joined James on Monday night.

“This is where a man was hung by mob violence,” said Rod Chapel with the NAACP. “And by all accounts, by even the newspaper accounts at the time, Levi Harrington was not guilty of the crime, but the color of his skin was enough.”

This is the first time city leaders gathered for a ceremony to remember one of the 60 lynching victims in Missouri between 1877 and 1950.