KC Forum: Water, Casa and Mental Health
2018-13
This week we learn about an effort by high school students to raise awareness about countries without water. CASA volunteers help kids through the court system. Some people don’t realize there are others who are going through the same feelings and emotions when it comes to divorce.
Executive producer: Cadie Connors
Associate producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
Voice: Doug Medlock
Music: Kansas Music Hall of Famers, THE ELDERS, http://www.eldersmusic.com