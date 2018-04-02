× KC Forum: Water, Casa and Mental Health

2018-13

This week we learn about an effort by high school students to raise awareness about countries without water. CASA volunteers help kids through the court system. Some people don’t realize there are others who are going through the same feelings and emotions when it comes to divorce.

Executive producer: Cadie Connors

Associate producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: Kansas Music Hall of Famers, THE ELDERS, http://www.eldersmusic.com