KC German Shepherd who nearly froze to death loses battle with cancer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The local dog who fought hard to live after being found nearly frozen to death in December 2016 died on Sunday.

Caesar the German Shepherd died of cancer. Veterinarians were forced to euthanize him because the cancer was spreading rapidly.

His previous owner dropped him off at the Missouri German Shepherd Rescue the Monday before Christmas 2016. Workers discovered that he was suffering a multitude of ailments including heartworm disease, serious hip and spine problems, a withered and unusable leg, and was blind in one eye from trauma. He was also nearly frozen to death.

Missouri German Shepherd Rescue spent months bringing him back from the brink -- only to discover he also had cancer. He did go through cancer treatment, but in the last few days the cancer spread rapidly.

"Caesar came to us at Christmas, a gift and an inspiration. He left us at Easter, a reminder that hope and life are eternal," the organization said in a statement.

Caesar has become an inspiration to the Missouri German Shepherd Rescue to push for harsher animal cruelty laws

"Caesar was a fighter," the organization said in a statement. "His message was simple: fight animal cruelty. Fight it hard. Take it seriously. Abolish it. Make the consequences harsh. Put abusers in jail. Caesar barely survived cruelty that lasted for years -- and his legacy is a reminder to us all that we have to come together to stop this terrible cruelty."