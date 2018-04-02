Metro garden centers ready for spring despite cold temperatures in KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Spring fever is on a slow down, thanks to this December-like weather in the metro. But just because the sun seems to have stopped, doesn’t mean spring plans go away. Some businesses depend on the warmer temps.

“You go into our store now, and it’s like a scene from The Day The Earth Stood Still, or a zombie apocalypse movie because there are full shelves, everything is in full flower, and yet we don’t have any customers!” said Matt Stueck, owner of Suburban Lawn & Garden in Kansas City.

As soon as you walk in, you see fully-stocked rows of bright colors and plans, ready to be picked and purchased by avid plant lovers. Problem is, there was no one shopping at the store.

“Normally we would have customers and plants on display, all of that. [Instead] everything’s getting put inside, buttoned down, and we’re waiting for a clearing of the weather so customers will come in,” Stueck said.

He’s hoping the cold temperatures will clear soon. The season has been so strange -- the metro saw snow on Easter Sunday.

“That’s affecting more of our customer traffic than it is our plants," Stueck said.

The warm temperatures are on spring break, but the deliveries to the garden center keep coming. Most of the plants are bought and scheduled for drop off months in advance.

“You can’t stop this pushing of plant material," Stueck said. "You just have to keep bringing it in and cramming it together. It means moving it twice or three times.”

The Suburban staff have been moving them from display racks where they’d normally sit to inside the store and climate-controlled greenhouses.

“All the stuff we have outside could be planted now, but if it gets in the cold and we put it outside, the leaves will burn," Stueck said. "Even though they won’t die, they won’t look attractive to people.”

Stueck said you can still put your green thumb to use right now.

“They can work on their beds and their turf grass," he said. "They can plant hardy shrubs and trees. They just can’t plant their flowers.”

He and his crews hope this crappy weather clears up fast. They open with extended hours until 8 p.m. beginning April 9, though Stueck said he doesn’t expect big crowds until it begins to warm up.