Metro teacher’s union reacts to national attention about educator salaries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Here in the metro teachers aren't striking, but that doesn't mean they have it made financially.

The American Federation of Teachers Union #691 in Kansas City, Missouri is reacting to the walkouts of teachers across the nation based on their pay.

"Teachers are never paid enough, okay, anywhere in this country are they paid enough. I think working as a teacher is the hardest thing in the world," said Andrea Flinders, President of the Kansas City, Missouri chapter.

Flinders says with the salary difficulties they've seen over the years it's hard to keep teachers in The Metro.

"It's so difficult to teach in Kansas City, so sometimes we lose teachers simply because they can go to a suburban district that maybe pays a little more, and doesn't have as many challenges as our district does," Flinders said.

However, The Metro is higher than average compared to rural districts.

Kansas City teachers make on average $55,320 per year according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Missouri sees an overall average of $48,923, and Kansas at $47,504 according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

"Challenges with our children are different, we're constantly learning new things as teachers, and I just think $55,000 as an average is not bad, but I think it needs to be better," Flinders said.

Teachers fall in the middle for metro salaries on average, earning a little more than postal workers, and a little less than electricians according to The Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Civil Engineer - $81,910

Electrician - $62,670

Middle School Teacher - $55,320

Postal Carrier - $49,360

Landscaper - $30,630

The industry is seeing a decline with 23% fewer people enrolling in teaching programs over the past six years according to The Learning Policy Institute.

The AdCouncil making it a priority with a series of PSAs attempting to inspire people to join the field.

Not to mention walkouts in Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Kentucky over teacher pay and benefits.

"I was just glad to see them standing up for themselves, and I hope people will listen, because obviously they've gone for years without any kind of significant salary increase, and hopefully it gets the attention of legislators, and the public, and they start saying our teachers are worth more than this," Flinders said.

Flinders says they are working on an agreement for the next school year with the district, and are close to a resolution.

She doesn't anticipate a walkout in Kansas City anytime soon.