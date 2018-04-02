Olathe Northwest High School student brings unloaded gun to school

OLATHE, Kan. — Police are were called to Olathe Northwest High School after a student brought an unloaded gun to school on Monday.
Principal Chris Zuck said in a statement that administrators were informed by a parent that the student may have brought the weapon to school. The resource officer and school officials met with the student and found the weapon. The student did not have any ammunition, Zuck said.
School administrators contacted parents to inform them of the incident:
Olathe Northwest families,
I wanted to let you know of a situation that occurred this morning. We were informed by a parent that their student may have brought an unloaded weapon to school this morning. The school resource officer and school officials immediately met with the student upon notification and the weapon was recovered. It is important to know that the weapon was not loaded and there was no ammunition on property. We are working closely with the Olathe Police Department regarding this incident and believe that at no time were students or staff in any danger. Student and staff safety is our first priority and we are appreciative of careful watch and communication by our parents and community. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate in contacting me.
Sincerely,
Chris Zuck
Principal