Olathe Northwest High School student brings unloaded gun to school

OLATHE, Kan. — Police are were called to Olathe Northwest High School after a student brought an unloaded gun to school on Monday.

Principal Chris Zuck said in a statement that administrators were informed by a parent that the student may have brought the weapon to school. The resource officer and school officials met with the student and found the weapon. The student did not have any ammunition, Zuck said.

School administrators contacted parents to inform them of the incident: