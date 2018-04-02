Residents forced out of their homes after ceiling collapse at senior housing complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARDEN CITY, Mo. -- People were forced from their homes on Easter when a ceiling collapsed at a senior housing complex.

It happened in Garden City, Missouri -- about an hour away from Kansas City.

FOX4's Melissa Stern spoke to people who are now scrambling to find temporary housing until repairs are made.

“I was actually watching a movie. I was laying on the couch, and I got up for a drink of water, and I heard this sprinkling,” said Dewayne Wise, “I heard a crack, and I saw it give just a little bit. I ran out of the room, and it just fell right behind me.”

Dewayne Wise and his wife, Karen, have lived in this apartment at the Garden City Senior Housing complex for almost five years.

“It made a huge sound and puff, insulation and dust and everything,” Wise recalled. “Couldn't even talk for about 20 minutes. I just stood there in shock.”

The complex is home to people over the age of 62 or those who are handicapped or disabled.

Wise said they all stood out in the freezing rain figuring out where to go.

“My main concern is our grandkids are there on a daily basis, 18 months and four-and-a-half years old, and they play right there,” Wise said.

His wife said the roof started showing signs that it might cave in months ago.

“Been wavy, and had a ball hanging down with water in it,” Karen explained. “I knew it could fall at any time. I'm surprised it lasted that long.”

“We feared that every day when the kids were there playing, that's where they play. Right there,” Wise said.

The property manager said they were in the process of getting it fixed.

“We were in the process of waiting to make sure that after another good rain, because it was after a real hard rain that we had this, that everything was okay, and then we were going to go in and repair the ceiling,” said Sharon Yoder, the Garden City Senior Housing Property Manager.

Garden City Fire Protection District Chief says they were lucky that no one was seriously injured.

“This was really just an accident, and one of those catastrophic failures of just old building material,” said Chief Mark Lopez, with the Garden City Fire Protection District.

Only one building is impacted by the roof collapse.

People living in the four units are living with family members until this contractors finish fixing the issues.

The property manager said they are waiting on insurance right now, and they have a crew ready to go as soon as they get the okay to fix everything.