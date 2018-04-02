Search warrants served at KCK middle school while classes were in session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police conducted search warrants Friday at a KCK middle school in connection to a student victim.

A letter sent home to parents said the warrants were issued at West Middle School and said the students and staff are safe. But it didn't say why the warrant was served in the first place.

The letter from West Middle School Principal Elvira Hurley said at 9:30 a.m. Friday, officers from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department went to the school to execute a search warrant. The letter went on to say because the matter is under investigation, Hurley couldn't provide any more details.

But some KCK parents and community members are frustrated by the lack of information.

"I think they need to be more informative of the parents and the community for that matter when they're executing warrants during school hours," said Mark Clark, who lives a few houses down from West Middle School. "These are all minor children up here. We have enough stuff going on with these schools around the country as it is."

Some say the warrant search sounds disruptive.

"If there was an adult here they were executing a warrant for, they should have waited until school was out and executed the warrant at his or her residence," Clark said.

Parents FOX4 talked to said there should have been more communication between the school and parents.

"I'm kind of pissed off," Robert Herrell said. "That was the first time I seen the letter. My son ain't brought nothing like that home, and I kind of feel like we as parents need to know what's going on."

A spokesperson from the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office said there haven't been any charges filed yet in relation to the warrants.