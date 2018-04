Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson gets her revenge in Tyler Perry’s “Acrimony.”

Taraji P. Henson channels her inner ‘Cookie’ in Tyler Perry’s relationship drama “Acrimony.” The Oscar nominated actress and star of FOX’s “Empire” talks to FOX4’s Shawn Edwards about working with Tyler Perry, the joy she had working with her co-star Lyriq Bent and the technique she uses to get extra dramatic.