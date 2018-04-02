Trial begins for teen accused of brutally murdering Lee’s Summit woman at car wash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A local teenager will go on trial Monday for the murder of a Lee's Summit woman.

Joshua Trigg is accused of murdering Tanya Chamberlain Nov. 1, 2015. Trigg was 14 years old at the time. He's the second juvenile who will be tried as an adult in the case.

Trigg faces the murder charge in addition to armed criminal action and first degree robbery along with alleged accomplice Trevon Henry.

Trigg and Henry are accused of repeatedly stabbing Chamberlain and killing her at a Lee's Summit car wash in the 900 block of Northeast Langsford Road.

She was a stranger to the suspects before the alleged attack, and they're accused of stealing her car after she was stabbed to death.

Court documents describe that the suspects were seen on surveillance video both at the car wash and a nearby Hy-Vee, the footage from the grocery store was later distributed to the media. See the photo below.

A probable cause statement says that a woman who recognized the suspects called police two days after the incident and identified them by name.

Police arrested Henry on Nov. 4, and took him to the Lee's Summit Police Department. While he declined to speak to investigators during a recorded interview, he did ask to speak with his mom. The probable cause statement says that while much of their conversation was inaudible, investigators were able to summarize the following:

Henry said he was with Trigg at the time of Chamberlain's killing.

Henry claimed that Trigg jumped Chamberlain, later taking her vehicle and then leading police on a car chase. Both suspects bailed from the car and ran away from police.

Near the conclusion of the conversation, he asked his mom what was done with a pair of shirt and pants, which she said she threw away.

When Trigg was arrested on Nov.4 and interviewed, he agreed to speak with investigators. Court documents say he described in detail about how Henry planned to stab Chamberlain in order to steal her car. He then said he saw Henry stab the victim multiple times, cutting her throat in the process.

A DNA analysis returned in April showed matching profiles between Chamberlain, the alleged murder weapon found in the car, and items of clothing each of the suspects were seen wearing in surveillance video, and later found by officers during the execution of search warrants.