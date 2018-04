Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A utility project getting underway Monday along Northwest Englewood Road could cause some slowdowns for drivers in the Northland.

The project is scheduled to run through the end of September.

During the next five months, utility crews will be shutting down one eastbound lane and also shutting down one westbound lane every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This project could impact traffic getting on and off of 169-Highway.