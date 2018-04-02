Volunteers donate $400 Pay-It-Forward Award back to church parish to feed community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A group of volunteers who make up the backbone of St. Anthony's Parish recently received a boost in their quest to raise money for the parish.

Cathy Hernandez nominated the group for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award. The award comes with $400.

"They pay it forward," Hernandez said. "They share their traditions. They share their recipes. Their love goes into the food and welcome everybody."

Hernandez says the group volunteers for the St. Joseph’s table at the parish, and they are used to giving. She said it's now time for them to receive. But as soon as they were presented with the award, they immediately donated it back to the parish.

