30-year-old man dead after two ATVs collide in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead following a crash involving two ATVs in Daviess County Monday night.

It happened around 6:54 p.m. along MO-6 at 140th Street.

According to the online crash report, two ATVs were heading east on MO-6 when the first one, a 2004 Yamaha Raptor, slowed to make a left turn. The second, a Polaris Sportsman, ran into the back of the first one. Both ATVs overturned, and all three people were ejected.

Dallas J. Allen, 30, died at the scene. He was the driver of the Polaris Sportsman. Allen, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, is from Pattonsburg, Mo.

The 10-year-old girl who was also on the ATV with Allen was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The 29-year-old man who was on the Yamaha Raptor was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.