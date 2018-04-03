× 31-year-old man found guilty in New Years Day 2016 homicide in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury found a 31-year-old man guilty Tuesday of numerous charges related to a New Years Day homicide in 2016.

Ramon Boyd was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and leaving the scene of a shooting in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Sedrick Jones.

Destynie Wright was also charged, convicted and sentenced in Jones’ death.

Jones was found dead on New Year’s Day 2016 when police were called to the 5200 block of E. 112th Terrace at about 2:45 a.m. A woman was also found injured.

Witnesses told police the shooting happened following a New Year’s Eve party at an event hall. Later, police located a vehicle with blood on the exterior. It was in Wright’s possession.

Wright said she was with a female friend, the woman found shot in the parking lot. The woman didn’t want to leave the scene with Jones. According to prosecutors, Wright texted Boyd, her boyfriend, about it.

Police say Wright urged Boyd to get to the scene to “deal with Jones.” Cell data indicated Boyd’s cell phone was in the area of the shooting about the time of the murder.

The female victim said Jones never threatened or displayed a weapon, but she was sitting in the front seat of Jones’ vehicle when she was shot. She said she didn’t see who shot her.