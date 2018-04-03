Bob Newton looks back on 34 years with Jayhawk Radio Network

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bob Newton announced his retirement from the Jayhawk Radio Network last fall, and says the talk began even back then.

"The basketball staff was already saying they needed to keep my career going as long as possible with a Final Four," laughs Newton. Sure enough, he made it to San Antonio and at least one extra game.

Newton is in his 34th year as the broadcast engineer for the network.

You won't hear his voice, but without his expertise and hours behind the scenes, you wouldn't hear the voices of Brian Hanni or analyst Greg Gurley on the radio broadcasts.

He sets up the equipment, makes sure the mics work, and helps steer the broadcast as the game progresses. He admits he didn't really like basketball all that much, but it's really grown on him over the years. And he says the NCAA tourney runs over the years have been the best part of his job.

"Some of it's more work work," he says following the Hawk Talk broadcast live from Rita's on the River Thursday night, but is quick to add "This is really fun and San Antonio is a great place to go."

He's experienced a lot of wins and losses in his more than three decades court side, or in the football stadium press boxes. And he calls the NCAA tournament perhaps the best sporting event in the country, perhaps even the world.

His greatest memory while working with the network? He has so many, but his greatest includes San Antonio.

"2008, we won the Orange Bowl in football and the national championship in basketball. It doesn't get any better than that."

Alas, no national title this time around in San Antonio, but Newton will always have the '08 run. And the many memories of broadcast partners, coaches, and players. From some of the best seats in the house.